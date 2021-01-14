RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 121.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,371 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

