RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $156.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

