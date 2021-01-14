RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 418,839 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,005,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,839 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $43,708,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $38,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,925,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $289.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

