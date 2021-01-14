Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock opened at GBX 6,110 ($79.83) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,563.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,915.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

