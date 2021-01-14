Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.