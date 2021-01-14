Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.60.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total transaction of C$386,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares in the company, valued at C$104,940.62.

About Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

