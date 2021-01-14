RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RF Industries stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.19. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of RF Industries worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

