Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

