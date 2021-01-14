Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Increased to $6.25 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. 77,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at $827,453.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares in the company, valued at $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Resonant by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Resonant by 613.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

