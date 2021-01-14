Research Analysts Set Expectations for Janus Henderson Group plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

