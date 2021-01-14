Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 86,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,492. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.