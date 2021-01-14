Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head to Head Survey

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81% Renasant 14.07% 5.62% 0.85%

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 3.44 $77.33 million $2.37 13.09 Renasant $695.83 million 3.02 $167.60 million $2.91 12.86

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Merchants Bancorp and Renasant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.03%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.85%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Renasant.

Volatility and Risk

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Renasant on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

