Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

