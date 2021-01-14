Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Trading Up 12%

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) was up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665.50 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.56). Approximately 64,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 114,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.64).

The company has a current ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 513.07. The company has a market cap of £471.79 million and a PE ratio of -27.07.

About Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.