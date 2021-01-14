Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Sets New 52-Week High at $755.00

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 750 ($9.80), with a volume of 869612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.56).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.