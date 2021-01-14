Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 390,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.