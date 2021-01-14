Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBC. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,620,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

