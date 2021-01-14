Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Target by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.66. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

