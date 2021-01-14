Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $7,325,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

