Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $159.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

