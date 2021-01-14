Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 68,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in The Progressive by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 865,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 187,292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Progressive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.07.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,150 shares of company stock worth $6,035,099 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

