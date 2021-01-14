Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $690.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

