Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

