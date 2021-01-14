Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,483,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.18 and a 200-day moving average of $237.45. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

