Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

