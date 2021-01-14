Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

