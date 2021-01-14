RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

