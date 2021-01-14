(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. (RDS.A) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Shares of RDS.A opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.