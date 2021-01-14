RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Shares Gap Down to $90.70

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.70, but opened at $88.20. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) shares last traded at $90.50, with a volume of 82,551 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -36.63%.

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.