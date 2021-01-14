RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $31.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $31.10 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $116.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.55 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $132.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 89.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 26,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $354.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

