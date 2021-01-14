Raymond James Upgrades Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) to Outperform

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.