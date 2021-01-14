Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,617 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.