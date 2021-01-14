Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,397 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 260,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 57,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

