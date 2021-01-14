Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,524 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

