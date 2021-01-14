Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.74. 1,377,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.