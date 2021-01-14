Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 4,059,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,928. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

