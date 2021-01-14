Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,569 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,883,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 948,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

BK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,099. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

