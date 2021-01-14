Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.96 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.