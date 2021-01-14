Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.09 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.