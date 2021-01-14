Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

