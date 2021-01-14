Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 584 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 986,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $71.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

