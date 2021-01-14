Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 367 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $413.15 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

