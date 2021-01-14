Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,453 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,777. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

