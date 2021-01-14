Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,334 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $152.69 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

