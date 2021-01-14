Raymond James Increases Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $34.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
FCPT stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
