Raymond James Increases Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $34.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

FCPT stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

