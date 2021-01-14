Raymond James Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to $2.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.02.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

