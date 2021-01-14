Raymond James Boosts Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target to $1.75

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.43.

WFSTF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

