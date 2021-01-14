Raymond James Analysts Give Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) a $60.00 Price Target

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $60.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

