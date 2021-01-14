Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

RRC opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,546,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,719,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 237,903 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

