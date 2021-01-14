RAMP Trading 121.7% Higher Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $28.74 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 121.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00107132 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239529 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00058151 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,669,673 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

